Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows to 26K acres; crews see mixed gains on other blazes

Highway 87 South between Billings and Roundup was reopened to traffic at 9 a.m. Sunday, after an overnight closure spurred by the Bobcat fire burning west towards the roadway Saturday.
The Bobcat fire in Musselshell County was mapped Saturday evening using an infrared flight and estimated to be 41 square miles in size. Going into Saturday the fire was about 24.6 square miles in size. Tim Engrav, a public information officer for the fire, said that the increase in fire size from Saturday to Sunday was not because of better mapping but due to fire growth fueled by Saturday's weather.
Winds out of the west started at about 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Saturday and then shifted 180 degrees at about 6:30 p.m., Engrav said.
"Today was a better day," he said Sunday night. "It wasn't as warm and so the fire crews made some good progress working all sides of the fire."
Early Sunday evening, the fire was estimated to be at zero percent containment. Engrav said containment remains the object on the fire and he said the sustained rainfall over the fire area Monday could knock down the active and fine fuels, but that heavy fuels will continue to hold heat despite the rain.
Burning about 7 miles southeast of Roundup, the fire is fueled by short grass and timber.
Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services urged people to drive at reduced speeds on Highway 87 South, use headlights and not stop because despite the road reopening, the area remained dangerous.
According to Musselshell County DES, evacuation notices were lifted for the west side of Highway 87 Sunday morning for the following areas: Juniper Road, East Side Drive, Hopkins Road, Ambush Road, Treetop Road, Canyon Road, Mountain View Road, Pinetop Road, Jenkins Road, Gallagher Road, Aspen Drive, Three Forks Way, Hampton Road, Shortcut Road, McCord Road, Dillman Road, Kuhns Road, Matthew Road, Kitty Hawk Lane and Cody Road.
Rain is expected to fall over the fire area throughout the day Monday, with as much as half an inch possible.
The cooler temperatures and precipitation come after the fire had an active weekend. Saturday the fire spread east towards Charter Road and was spotting across Fattig Creek Road towards Highway 87.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday the fire expanded east of Charter Road and south towards Dunn Mountain. The fire also spread toward Highway 87 between Beard Road and Rehder Road Saturday.
Firefighters worked overnight to keep the fire east of the highway, according to an incident update published midday Sunday.
Saturday some residents were able to briefly return home to gather supplies and check livestock and property.
Heading into Sunday, firefighting personnel were following a strategy to aggressively suppress the fire with a focus on residences and structures. Both direct and indirect tactics are part of that strategy, and 213 personnel have been assigned to the fire. Cooler temperatures and rain late Sunday into Monday could allow for direct attacks on the fire.
Incident commander for the fire is Rock Connell, who leads the Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
Bridger Foothills fire: The difficult work of trying to contain the Bridger Foothills fire continued Sunday, a day after three firefighters with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation deployed their emergency shelters in order to avoid fire burning through their location.
The firefighters were able to walk away from the incident and were released after being checked out at a hospital.
The Associated Press reports that 250 homes could be threatened by the fire. Officials working on the fire have acknowledged that structures have been lost but the exact number remained unknown Sunday. Evacuation orders remained in effect Sunday for numerous areas.
Cory Lewellen, the Bozeman District Ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, described the bigger picture of the Bridger Foothills fire situation.
"Obviously, we've got a large scale fire. It's very complex. I'm hoping and I'm praying for some good weather tomorrow and that's really gonna help us out. However, we're a long way from being done with this incident," he said, adding that it looks like thing will be drying out again by the end of the week.
In a Sunday afternoon virtual public meeting, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said he did not have information about the status of residences yet, but that headway on collecting that information could be made Monday when more door-to-door contacts are made.
Gootkin emphasized how remarkably he felt Saturday's evacuations went considering the circumstances. He credited the work done to notify people in advance of concerning weather forecasts for Saturday.
Gootkin said his office works with a policy of a warning and then an evacuation order.
"So it's either a warning where you don't have to go but you ought to be getting your stuff ready," he said. "And then we tell you, 'The next time you see us it's not good, that's when it's time to be getting stuff and get out.' What I've told our deputies is when we're giving those orders like they were yesterday going into that smoke, driving through that stuff, when we're telling those people that it's time to get out, we're not coming back. Because we cant. Because we have so many other people to get to. And that's how serious it is."
Other counties also sent deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol provided troopers to help.
The fire was moving in multiple directions as evacuation notices were being given.
"Pretty, pretty incredible that we did not lose anyone yesterday, with as quick as that fire moved. And with everything going on yesterday. Yeah, we were lucky, but also having a ton of resources out there and people helping us, that goes to say a lot about everything that happened," he said.
The sheriff also expressed frustration with rumors on social media, including that Bridger Bowl, the popular ski area, had burned down. The sheriff said he drove out to see for himself and found the area still untouched by fire. Gootkin said that to combat misinformation his office would be putting out factual information as it is able. He also said support from the public has been "overwhelming."
Bridger Bowl remained within the fire's path Sunday, as it lays to the north of where the fire has burned. Caleb Schreiber, the incident commander trainee on the fire, said of Bridger Bowl that "the ski area itself is one of our best possibilities for containment of the fire."
Schreiber's assessment of the fire included pointing out that it was at zero percent containment and capable of growing over a 360-degree range, meaning in any direction.
"We're still really focused on the people and protecting values and people at this point," he said. "As we get more resources and fire behavior and stuff changes, we'll be able to actually start coralling and putting the fire out."
He said there was not a major threat to Livingston proper "at this point" but that models do show the fire has a possibility of moving into Park County within the next seven days. Those models are dependent on weather, and though things will improve over Labor Day, a drying, warming trend is expected to begin next week.
Heavy equipment was brought to the eastern side of the fire to try and put in containment lines. "But there's a lot of unburnt fuel still in there and our resources availability is still pretty limited to be able to do any sort of direct attack in there. A lot of what happens there will depend on today's weather situation. And the fire is slowly but still continuing to grow to the north," he said.
The fire laid down Saturday night but Sunday was a critical fire day. Schreiber, speaking at around 3 p.m., said that activity was being seen in the northwest corner of the fire, which was being hit with aerial resources.
Labor Day is expected to bring more favorable fire weather to the fire, which is burning among timber after it ignited Friday about 2.5 miles up the Bridger Foothills trail, near the M trail.
The announcement was made Sunday evening that Bridger Canyon residents would be given a chance to return to their residences Monday morning between 8 a.m. and noon. A similar opportunity was offered Sunday for some people displaced by the fire.
Fire behavior on Saturday was so extreme that firefighting personnel in some cases had to be pulled back for their own safety. The fire was estimated to be just a few hundred acres in size going into Saturday. Saturday evening it was estimated to be 11,000 acres in size, before infrared mapping provided a more accurate estimate of about 7,000 acres.
A total of 120 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the fire. The incident commander for the fire is Bob Culbreth.
Huff fire: The Huff fire burning near the Garfield County town of Jordan was estimated early Sunday evening to be 65% contained.
The fire's overall size, about 73 square miles, remained unchanged from Saturday evening to Sunday evening.
Anne Miller, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Garfield County reported that the estimated date for full containment of the fire is Tuesday.
A "significant rain event" and high humidity are both expected to increase containment through Labor Day.
Sunday morning the fire was handed from federal agencies back to local agencies. Much of Sunday's work involved mop-up work, including cooling smoldering trees and stumps in the internal burn area, according to Miller.
The Huff fire began burning Sept. 1 at approximately 1 p.m. and was initially reported to have grown from a burning project started on local agricultural property. The fire has burned primarily in tall grass and brush.
Saturday the total number of personnel assigned to the fire was 62.
Lone Star fire: Burning in Yellowstone National Park about three miles south of the Old Faithful developed area, the Lone Star fire was an estimated 2.3 square miles in size Sunday morning.
The fire is burning in mature, unburned forest made up of spruce, fir and lodgepole pine.
The fire has led to crowning and group torching of fuels. About 48 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire. Structure protection for the Old Faithful area remains ongoing and the fire's spread has slowed because of recent moisture.
The fire was caused by lightning and began burning Aug. 22 at about 4 p.m.
The incident commander on the fire is Ron Steffens of Wyoming Team 2.
Rice and Snider fires: Two fires burning 6 miles and 20 miles north of the town of Ashland could be contained by Tuesday, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The fire began Sept. 2 at about 1 p.m.
Sunday morning the Rice, which is the smaller of the two fires, was estimated to be 50% contained. The Snider fire was estimated to be 60% contained.
Firefighters on Sunday continued to suppress the fire and improve containment lines.
Cottonwood trees along the Tongue River have complicated the firefighting effort. Cottonwood trees burn from the inside and show no signs until branches break off, fall or ignite, according to an InciWeb update from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
About 290 personnel have been assigned to the two fires. Resources deployed to the fire include helicopters, smoke jumpers, hand crews, fire engines, heavy equipment and water tenders.
An infrared heat source flight was recently used to identify hot spots within the fire's perimeter and help produce maps used to focus firefighting efforts Sunday.
Combined, the fires are about 73 square miles in size, with the Rice fire measured at about 24 square miles and the Snider fire measuring at 49 square miles.
The Snider fire on Sunday continued to push against containment lines with active burning and torching amid its interior, according to a Sunday evening update on InciWeb.
Passage of a cold front through the area is expected to help the Rice fire test containment lines.
The fires are burning in pine, juniper, grass, standing dead snags and dead and down fuels.
The incident commander on the fire is David Hamilton.
Sarpy fire: A fire that began burning Wednesday about 20 miles east of Hardin was estimated to have its perimeter 50% contained Sunday evening.
Still, weather remained a concern Sunday and heading into Sunday evening. Fire danger Saturday evening registered extreme at remote weather stations on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, and firefighters anticipated possible wind gusts of up to 30 mph Sunday afternoon.
Wind helped drive the fire to 75 square miles and move 15 miles in five hours after it first ignited last week.
The cause of the Sarpy fire is unknown. Crow Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs firefighters are leading the effort against the fire.
The fire is burning south of Sarpy Road and north of U.S. Highway 212 on both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations in eastern Big Horn County.
Estimated to be about 81 square miles in size, the Sarpy fire is burning in short grass and ponderosa pines. About 165 personnel have been assigned to the fire.
Going forward, personnel will be working to contain the northeast corner of the fire with both heavy equipment lines and water support. The fire has at times led to single tree torching, backing and creeping of flames.
The incident commander for the fire is Colton Herrera, along with Drew Brown, Mario Pretty Boy and Adam Wolf.
Zook fire: The Zook fire in Custer County was nearing complete containment Sunday morning, according to Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Bud Peterson.
Peterson said it might have been at around 80% containment Sunday morning. The size is estimated to be about 7.3 square miles.
He said early Sunday evening that Custer County Fire was discussing possibly turning the fire back over to the landowner.
Peterson said that wind forecasts over the weekend turned out to be more mild than expected, which helped with the effort.
"We pretty much had a good line around it but we kept having little slop-overs and stuff. During the night it would creep out of there in one spot or another. We just kept making the box a little bit bigger," Peterson said.
He said the fire was lightning-caused. The source appears to be a tree that had been struck by lightning two days before the fire ignited.
Peterson called it a "two-day holdover."
"That means there's enough moisture and stuff and humidity in the air that it hit the tree, went down and smoldered at the base of the tree and then when the wind come up the other day, that's when everybody was chasing fire," he said.
The fire is located west of Highway 59 South between Basin Creek Road and S Y School Road, Peterson said. It's located roughly 30 miles south of Miles City.
