Body being recovered from river by Yellowstone County deputies
Body being recovered from river by Yellowstone County deputies

Search for body

Searchers look for a body reported in the Yellowstone River Thursday morning near John Dover Memorial Park in the Billings Heights.

 A.J. Etherington, Billings Gazette

Deputies are recovering the body of a man spotted in the Yellowstone River Thursday morning, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The body was spotted about 11 a.m. by workers building the new highway bridge across the river near John Dover Memorial Park in the Billings Heights.

The recovery was made especially difficult because of the isolation of that area of the river bank, and the difficulty of navigating roads closed by construction of the bridge

Law enforcement were looking upriver at river access points to see if they could find a vehicle possibly belonging the man.

Search for body

Searchers look for a body reported in the Yellowstone River Thursday morning near John Dover Memorial Park in the Billings Heights.

 The new four-lane bridge is being built to connect Johnson Lane on the south bank of the river to the Heights and highways 312 and 87.

- This story will be updated

