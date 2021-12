The body of a man at the base of the Rims is being investigated Monday night by Billings Police.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Harley Cagle, a call was received shortly after 3:30 p.m. directing police to a body near North 14th Street in Billings.

Investigators were still at the scene as of 7:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 9 Angry 0