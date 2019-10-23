A body was found in a camper trailer that burned early Tuesday morning south of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The trailer was located in an area off Blue Creek Road roughly within a mile of the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department station.
Responders were dispatched to the fire sometime around 5:30 a.m., Linder said. The trailer was fully engulfed when sheriff's office deputies arrived.
The sheriff said Tuesday he did not have any further information about the body and that it was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Billings where an autopsy is planned to identify the deceased person.
Linder also said he did not have a cause for the fire and that the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.
Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. Fire Chief Rick Cortez estimated that the fire was extinguished sometime around 6 a.m.