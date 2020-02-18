You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Body found in city garbage truck at Billings landfill
breaking topical top story

Body found in city garbage truck at Billings landfill

{{featured_button_text}}

A body was found Tuesday morning in a city garbage truck at the Billings landfill.

The body was discovered shortly after 9 a.m., according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

"BPD was notified by solid waste division that a body was located among trash in a city garbage truck at the city landfill," Wooley wrote in a social media post. 

The BPD's investigations division is on scene.

From Hillcrest Road south of the landfill, multiple police vehicles could be seen inside the landfill parked near a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

The Billings Fire Department was also initially called out to the landfill but they were seen departing shortly before 9:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

9
16
16
67
11

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News