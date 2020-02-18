Body found in city garbage truck at Billings landfill

A body was found Tuesday morning in a city garbage truck at the Billings landfill.

The body was discovered shortly after 9 a.m., according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

"BPD was notified by solid waste division that a body was located among trash in a city garbage truck at the city landfill," Wooley wrote in a social media post.

The BPD's investigations division is on scene.

From Hillcrest Road south of the landfill, multiple police vehicles could be seen inside the landfill parked near a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

The Billings Fire Department was also initially called out to the landfill but they were seen departing shortly before 9:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

