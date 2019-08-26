A body was found in Two Moon Park on Monday evening.
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputy sheriff Blaine Weston said that "foul play is probably ruled out" in the death of a male found in the park and that there's no danger to the public.
Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson confirmed that a male was found dead in the park, but didn't have additional details.
An ambulance and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded. A deputy said that the investigation was continuing and that no one on scene could speak about the body.
Responders used flashlights to navigate a trail northeast of the main circle-drive parking area. The body was reported at about 8:20 p.m.