{{featured_button_text}}
Spring colors

Trees and shrubs along a channel of the Yellowstone River at Two Moon Park take on spring colors after lying dormant throughout the winter.

 JAMES WOODCOCK/Gazette Staff

A body was found in Two Moon Park on Monday evening. 

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputy sheriff Blaine Weston said that "foul play is probably ruled out" in the death of a male found in the park and that there's no danger to the public. 

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson confirmed that a male was found dead in the park, but didn't have additional details. 

An ambulance and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded. A deputy said that the investigation was continuing and that no one on scene could speak about the body. 

Responders used flashlights to navigate a trail northeast of the main circle-drive parking area. The body was reported at about 8:20 p.m.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
1
6
2

Tags

Locations

Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Billings Gazette.