Body found in Yellowstone River ID'd as missing Arshanda Knowshisgun

The body found in the Yellowstone River on Monday evening has been positively identified as Arshanda Knowshisgun, of Lame Deer, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office.

The medical examiner reports no obvious signs of foul play, and that evidence indicates the cause of death as drowning, Sheriff Mike Linder said. The cause will not be confirmed until toxicology reports come back from the Lab. These results can take several weeks to return.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information about Knowshisgun’s activity as recently as this past Sunday or Monday, and has not already spoken to law enforcement, please contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

Deputies were dispatched to the Yellowstone River near the east bridge to investigate a body found in the river by people in the area looking at the river level, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.

"When deputies arrived they found the body of an adult female in a small channel in the river," said the sheriff. "The body was recovered and transported to the morgue in Billings."

The Yellowstone River has experienced historic levels and flooding during the last two days. Some reports have the river rising as high as 17.5 feet. The previous record high for the river through Billings was 15 feet in 1997.

