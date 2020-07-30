Body found in Yellowstone River ID'd; cause of death still undetermined

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The body found in the Yellowstone River at the Huntley Bridge last Wednesday has been identified as 54-year-old Billings resident Troy Gardner.

The cause of Gardner's death is still undetermined, Sheriff Mike Linder wrote in a press release issued Thursday morning.

"An autopsy has been performed and no obvious trauma or evidence of foul play was discovered," Linder said. "Toxicology or other lab results will not be available for several weeks."

Gardner's last known contact was with a family member on about July 15, according to the sheriff. Linder said it's still unknown how long Gardner had been in the river.

The sheriff said last week it was likely the body had been in the water for several days before it was found pressed against debris collected around a bridge support in the river.

The condition of Gardner's body caused investigators to rely on fingerprints to help with identification, Linder said Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff is asking anyone with information, including anyone who may have had contact with Gardner in recent weeks, to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 26 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.