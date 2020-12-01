Body found in Yellowstone River identified as missing Billings woman

Officials have identified the body found Saturday morning in the Yellowstone River as Amelia Rose Brooks, a 22-year-old Billings woman who had been missing since October.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday discovered no signs of foul play, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

"The cause of death is pending while we await toxicology reports. Toxicology reports are likely a few months out," Linder said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brooks' body was found at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the river by the Arrow Island fishing access. A man hunting in the area found a body, and the deputies who responded "found a deceased female lying in just a few inches of water in the river," Linder said.

Her body was taken to the state forensics lab in Billings. An autopsy initially scheduled for Monday was delayed due to a backlog at the lab, according to the sheriff.

Linder said there was no other information to release.