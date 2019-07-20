A body was found floating in the Yellowstone River near Worden Saturday afternoon, and local law enforcement were working to recover it.
Worden Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Doug O’Donnell confirmed that a body was found in the river. He did not know the age or sex of the person.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office was working to deploy a boat around 5:45 p.m. to recover the body from the north bank of the river opposite North 22nd Road in Worden.
It’s unclear who found and reported the body, O’Donnell said.
Worden ambulance also responded to the scene.