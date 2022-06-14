Body found in Yellowstone River, Sheriff's office investigating

The body of a woman was found in the Yellowstone River near the east bridge near Metra Park Monday night, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Deputies were dispatched to the Yellowstone River near the east bridge to investigate a body found in the river by people in the area looking at the river level, the Sheriff said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

"When deputies arrived they found the body of an adult female in a small channel in the river," said the Sheriff. "The body was recovered and transported to the morgue in Billings. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning and a positive ID will be made at that time."

There were no immediate signs of foul play, but the death is being investigated as a homicide at this time, he added. With the autopsy still pending, the Sheriff’s Office is not able to confirm whether the woman’s death could be connected to the historic flooding sweeping through the region’s river systems.

It was also not clear if the death occurred as a result of historic flooding in the greater Yellowstone river shed, which has had widespread impacts on the region, or if the cause was due to other circumstances.

Yellowstone National Park officials reported that as of Tuesday afternoon, they could find no deaths or injuries caused by the flooding in and around the park that has made travel at the park’s northern border close to impossible.

Flooding since Monday morning has ripped through the towns of Livingston, Gardiner and Red Lodge, along with the smaller communities positioned along the waterways of central and southern Montana. Bridges, roads and homes have been swept away, and the damage has prompted the Governor’s Office to declare a state of emergency.

Between six and eight people die on Montana’s waterways on average each year, the Gazette previously reported. The majority of those deaths involve people traveling on the water in nonmotorized craft like canoes and kayaks.

The Billings Fire Department warned against recreating on the Yellowstone River last week, citing a massive surge in the river’s water level. The river is expected to crest at 14.7 feet Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old Laurel woman June 9 on the Yellowstone River near Columbus. She was rafting on the Stillwater River earlier that week with a group of four, the Gazette reported then, when her raft apparently flipped. She was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

