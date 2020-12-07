Body found on Crow Reservation being investigated by FBI, BIA

A death investigation involving two federal agencies is ongoing after a body was found on the Crow Indian Reservation in late November.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the investigation Monday afternoon. The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating jointly, according to the FBI.

The FBI was notified on Nov. 29 that a body had been discovered on the Crow Reservation. Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, FBI Public Affairs Specialist Sandra Yi Barker said by email that additional information could not be shared Monday, but that more information would be released when possible.

The disclosure of the death investigation came after the Montana Highway Patrol referred questions about a Big Horn County fatal crash investigation over the weekend to the FBI and BIA. The crash investigation was listed on the MHP incident tracking website over the weekend for the area of Pryor Creek Road and Pryor Gap Road.

Yi Barker with the FBI responded to a request for more information about the apparent fatal crash investigation with an email disclosing the death investigation. She did not mention the MHP investigation or say anything about a fatal crash. When asked for clarification about MHP's involvement in the death investigation, Barker confirmed the law enforcement agency is assisting.

