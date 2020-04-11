Body of Billings man found in Clark Fork River in Mineral County

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office located the body of a Billings man in the Clark Fork River who went missing in March.
Jacob Hogset, 35, was reported missing March 6 to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office. The area encompassing the small community of Tarkio near exit 61 on Interstate 90 West and north to Superior was canvased, according to a press release by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
Hogset's cellphone "responded from Martel Mountain one time," and there were a few unconfirmed reports in the Superior area for several days. He was reportedly seen in Kalispell.
A local resident in Tarkio had given Hogset gas, who later drove to the interstate. His vehicle was located behind a gated residence by a caretaker for the residence who had been watching the property for the owner. Hogset's body was found in the Clark Fork River, where he appeared to have fallen off a cliff into the river.
The body was sent to the Montana Crime Lab for an autopsy.
