Body of Billings man found in Clark Fork River in Mineral County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office located the body of a Billings man in the Clark Fork River who went missing in March.

Jacob Hogset, 35, was reported missing March 6 to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office. The area encompassing the small community of Tarkio near exit 61 on Interstate 90 West and north to Superior was canvased, according to a press release by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

Hogset's cellphone "responded from Martel Mountain one time," and there were a few unconfirmed reports in the Superior area for several days. He was reportedly seen in Kalispell.

A local resident in Tarkio had given Hogset gas, who later drove to the interstate. His vehicle was located behind a gated residence by a caretaker for the residence who had been watching the property for the owner. Hogset's body was found in the Clark Fork River, where he appeared to have fallen off a cliff into the river.

The body was sent to the Montana Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.