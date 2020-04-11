You are the owner of this article.
Body of Billings man found in Clark Fork River in Mineral County
Jacob Hogset

 Courtesy Mineral County Sheriff's Office

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office located the body of a Billings man in the Clark Fork River who went missing in March.

Jacob Hogset, 35, was reported missing March 6 to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office. The area encompassing the small community of Tarkio near exit 61 on Interstate 90 West and north to Superior was canvased, according to a press release by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

Hogset's cellphone "responded from Martel Mountain one time," and there were a few unconfirmed reports in the Superior area for several days. He was reportedly seen in Kalispell.

A local resident in Tarkio had given Hogset gas, who later drove to the interstate. His vehicle was located behind a gated residence by a caretaker for the residence who had been watching the property for the owner. Hogset's body was found in the Clark Fork River, where he appeared to have fallen off a cliff into the river. 

The body was sent to the Montana Crime Lab for an autopsy.

