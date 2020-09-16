Body of Billings man recovered from Boulder River

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Body of Joseph James Crawford, a 48-year-old Billings man who died after falling into the Boulder River in May in the Natural Bridge Falls area, has been found.

Sweet Grass County Sheriff's officials said Wednesday they were notified Friday that a spelunker "exploring the rock overhang below the falls at Natural Bridge" had found a body, according to a sheriff's office announcement made Wednesday afternoon on social media.

Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded and recovered Crawford's body.

Crawford fell into the Boulder River in the Natural Bridge Falls Area on May 17 and was swept downstream and into the canyon below, the sheriff's office previously said. He had been hiking with another person in the area, which is located south of Big Timber.

Crawford was walking off-trail before he fell an estimated 50 to 60 feet into the river.

Search efforts to find Crawford were suspended in May. Recovery efforts had been unsuccessful due to high water and terrain, the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post published Wednesday.