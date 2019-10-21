Law enforcement and first responders from 15 agencies escorted the body of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jake Allmendinger to the state medical examiner's office in Billings Monday morning.
Allmendinger, 31, was fatally injured over the weekend after he went under his vehicle while trying to reach a stranded driver in the Bridger Mountains.
Allmendinger and another deputy, Ryan Jern, were on Fairy Lake Road Saturday evening when their vehicle began sliding backwards in icy conditions created by a storm. At some point, for reasons that remain unknown, Allmendinger got out of the car and became trapped beneath it.
The escort of Almendinger's body to Billings was led by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. A video of the escort was published Monday morning on YouTube.
The Billings Fire Department positioned ladders from two fire trucks into an archway at Third Avenue North near North 16th Street for the escort to pass through on its way to the medical examiner's office. The escort arrived in Billings at around 11 a.m.
"We haven't left Jake's side, and we won't," Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said, according to a post published on his agency's Facebook page. "This escort is about showing our respect for one of our own who died in the line of duty."
Agencies that also participated in the escort include the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Bozeman Police Department, the Belgrade Police Department, the Livingston Police Department, the Broadwater Couty Sheriff's Office, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Park County Sheriff's Office, the Sweet Grass County Sheriffs' Office, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bozeman Fire Department, the Montana Highway Patrol and American Medical Response.
Planning for Allmendinger's funeral is expected to continue through the week. Gootkin had said Sunday the immediate focus would be supporting Almendinger's immediate family and also providing help to others coping with his death.
"We are making sure that we have all of the resources because everyone deals with this differently," Gootkin said during a press conference Sunday in Bozeman.
Allmendinger is survived by his parents, wife and three children, according to the sheriff's office.