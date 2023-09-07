The body of a Wolf Point man lost on the Missouri River near his hometown late last month has been found.

Search crews found the body of 18-year-old Stonehail Moccasin on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office. While his cause of death is still under investigation, the search for Moccasin began after he went into the river to save other swimmers, but did not return.

“All of us at the RCSO extend our heartfelt condolences to the Moccasin family during this extraordinarily difficult time,” Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a statement posted to social media.

Stonehail and others were near the river a few miles south of Wolf Point on the night of August 25, the Gazette previously reported. Some people went into the river, only to get caught in the current, according to statements from witnesses. Stonehail and one other person went into the water to help those trapped in the current. He was the only person who didn’t make it out. Between Aug. 25 and 27, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the Missouri River flowing past Wolf Point peaked at around 12 feet.

Search crews dredged the river every day since Stonehail was reported missing. The effort in the days after the start of the search included Roosevelt County personnel, Fort Peck tribal resources, Valley and Rosebud counties and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Other state and federal agencies joined in the search, which ended with a team from Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office finding Moccasin’s remains about 16 miles east of where he was last seen.

In his statement posted online, Frederick said he was grateful to the 12 agencies that contributed manpower and equipment to the search.

West of Wolf Point, the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in June that a 78-year-old man had died of drowning in the Missouri River. The Wisconsin native was paddling upriver, Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson said, and his body was found several miles downstream of the James Kipp Recreation Area on June 11 after a series of severe storms in the region.