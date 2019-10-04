A woman who was found dead outside of Laurel Wednesday has been officially identified as Lori Bray, who went missing on early Tuesday morning.
Bray, 57, of Laurel, was found on Wednesday evening by a man riding his ATV in a wooded area off Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive near Laurel, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. Medical records were used in the identification, Linder said.
Bray was last seen leaving her workplace, Cedar Ridge Casino, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Her car was found abandoned about 2 miles from the casino, near the intersection of Buffalo Trail Road and Laurel Airport Road.
Her body was found about 3 miles from where her car sat abandoned.
She was reported missing late Tuesday afternoon, and volunteers searched public land near where her car was found on Wednesday.
Her case is being investigated as a homicide, no arrests have been made, and no further details will be released, according to Linder.
Anyone with information regarding her homicide is asked to call the sheriff's office at 406-256-2929.