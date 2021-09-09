Body recovered from river Thursday by Yellowstone County deputies

Deputies are investigating the death of a man spotted in the Yellowstone River Thursday morning, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The body was found at about 10 a.m. by workers building the new highway bridge across the river near John Dover Memorial Park in the Billings Heights.

The recovery was made especially difficult because of the isolation of that area of the river bank, and the difficulty of navigating roads closed by construction of the bridge. The body has been taken to the state morgue in Billings.

"We do have a possible ID on the subject but an autopsy will be conducted in the next day or two to confirm the identity," Linder wrote in a press release Thursday afternoon. "Family members will be notified before this office releases a name."

There were no immediate signs of foul play, according to Linder. He added that the medical examiner will determine cause of death.

"It does not appear the body had been in the water for very long," Linder wrote.

Law enforcement were looking upriver at river access points to see if they could find a vehicle possibly belonging to the man.