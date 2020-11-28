Body recovered from Yellowstone River near Shepherd

The body of a woman was recovered from the Yellowstone River near Shepherd on Saturday.

Goose hunters found the body washed up on a gravel bar in the Arrow Island Park area around 10 a.m., according to Capt. Kent O’Donnell with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. O’Donnell said investigators estimated the woman to be in her mid-20s, and she had been dead for just over a month.

“With the advanced decomposition of the body, and the condition it was in, we won’t be able to get an exact number until an autopsy is performed…We do have a fairly certain idea of who this person is,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said that while the investigation is still ongoing, there are no obvious indications of foul play. He said an autopsy would take place Monday, and the woman's name would be released soon after.

“We have a couple of people missing in Yellowstone County, and we do believe that this person is going to be one of the people who we’ve been looking for,” O’Donnell said.

Along with detectives and deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene. O’Donnell said the location of the body indicated that it had come from somewhere upstream.

In August, a hunter found the body of an 18-year-old man near Custer Frontage Road and Road 39 South. He was reported missing to the sheriff’s office earlier in the month, and an autopsy showed no signs of anything suspicious.

