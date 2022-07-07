Bomb threat called in at Billings City College

A bomb threat was reported at the City College Thursday afternoon. Students and employees were ordered to evacuate the area by campus police.

Campus police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol arrived on the scene shortly after the call was made. The call was received in the college's health and science building, but was originally thought to be from the tech building. Both buildings were checked and no bomb was found. Students and faculty were cleared to re-enter within the hour.

The phone number that made the threat was from Kentucky, leading investigators to suspect it was a prank call.

Most summer classes are conducted online and it is not believed there were many people in the building during the time of the evacuation.