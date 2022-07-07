 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Bomb threat called in at Billings City College

  • 0

A bomb threat was reported at the City College Thursday afternoon. Students and employees were ordered to evacuate the area by campus police.

Campus police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol arrived on the scene shortly after the call was made. The call was received in the college's health and science building, but was originally thought to be from the tech building. Both buildings were checked and no bomb was found. Students and faculty were cleared to re-enter within the hour.

The phone number that made the threat was from Kentucky, leading investigators to suspect it was a prank call. 

Most summer classes are conducted online and it is not believed there were many people in the building during the time of the evacuation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
8

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian special forces fly their flag over Snake Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News