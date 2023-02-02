A Yellowstone County District Court judge set bond at $1.5 million Thursday for a man accused of shooting two people in the head and trying to rape one of the victims.

Carl Chester Alden, 32, pleaded not guilty to counts of attempted deliberate homicide, attempted sexual intercourse without consent and assault with a weapon. Both victims survived the rural Yellowstone County shooting earlier this week, but a 14-year-old girl is still being treated for severe head trauma.

Only time will tell, Yellowstone County Attorney Christopher Morris said in court, if she will survive.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alden on Monday, the Gazette previously reported. Law enforcement were responding to an alleged shooting on Cormier Road, which runs between Billings and Pryor on the edge of the Crow Reservation. They spoke with three people, according to charging documents, who were traveling in a Dodge SUV with Alden earlier that day.

Alden drove the three, along with a 14-year-old girl, from Lodge Grass to Billings and then to Pryor, court documents said. Instead of returning to Lodge Grass, Alden allegedly took the group into the rural countryside. He began acting erratically, according to charging documents. He allegedly used methamphetamine and drew a revolver to shoot a road sign. Alden then starting arguing with the 14-year-old, with court documents saying he allegedly shot her and an 18-year-old woman traveling with him. Bullets struck both victims in the head, according to charging documents. While firing the revolver, Alden allegedly drove the SUV into a ditch.

The 18-year-old woman and two other passengers escaped from the SUV and spoke with deputies, court documents said. The wounded woman told law enforcement the 14-year-old girl was still in the Dodge with Alden. Deputies found the SUV and arrested Alden. Inside the vehicle, they found the girl, who was bleeding from her head and showing possible signs of sexual assault.

Ambulance crews transported the 18-year-old woman to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to her face and neck, according to court documents. The 14-year-old is currently at an intensive care unit in Denver, charging documents said, with preliminary reports showing a bullet having entered her brain.

In total, Alden is facing two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, one count of attempted sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of assault with a weapon. He has also been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon as an alternative to the two attempted homicide counts.

The allegations against Alden are “exceptionally violent,” Morris said, requesting that Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza set Alden’s bond at $1.5 million. Alden previously served five years of federal supervision after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

In 2022, gunfire killed at least 16 people in and around Billings. That number includes three men shot dead by members of the Billings Police Department. The year ended with a 48-year-old man apparently shot at random while sitting in his truck near the Colonial apartments on South 27th Street. The alleged shooter, Melvin Joseph Pretty on Top, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with deliberate homicide.

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed a father of two in front of his home before shooting another man during a birthday party in midtown. Thomas John Slevira Jr. is currently in custody on a $1 million bond and has been charged with deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

If Alden can make bail, Judge Souza is requiring that he be monitored by GPS and adhere to a nightly curfew. Alden has a tentative trial date in June. If convicted of attempted murder or attempted rape, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.