Bond set at $1 million for downtown stabbing suspect

Public defenders arguing on behalf of Bird asked the judge to reduce the bond to $100,000 believing a $1 million bond to be “quite excessive”. They did agree to GPS monitoring and the other conditions of release.

“I actually don’t think a million dollars is excessive,” said Harada. “I think a million dollars is necessary to keep this community safe.”

In the end, Harada agreed with the state’s request and set bond at the $1 million mark with the conditions barring contact with the victims and from going near the restaurant.

Bird had been fired from his job at the restaurant earlier in the day after getting in an altercation with another employee the night before. Bird worked as a dishwasher. At about 5:43 p.m. he allegedly came into the restaurant near the bar, grabbed two steak knives and yelled, “Give me all your money.”

Bird allegedly came after employees with the knives following them into the kitchen. The employees tried to fend off the attacks. One of the victims threw dishes at Bird to get him to stop attacking another employee.