Bond set at $1 million for man accused of attempted kidnapping, pursuit in Yellowstone County

A Yellowstone County District Court judge on Thursday upheld the state's recommendation to set bond at $1 million for a man charged with multiple felonies stemming from accusations that earlier this week he strangled a woman during an attempted kidnapping before leading law enforcement on a pursuit in which police say he drove for 29 miles the wrong way on the interstate and caused 105 motorists to swerve or pull over before his vehicle was disabled.
Terry Allen Smith, 34, initially appeared by video from the Yellowstone County Detention Center. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
In total Smith faces 10 different counts, which include felony aggravated kidnapping, two counts of felony assault on a peace officer, two counts of felony criminal endangerment, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.
In arguing for the $1 million bond request, a county prosecutor pointed out not only the high number of people Smith is accused of endangering and in some cases directly harming Tuesday, but also to Smith's status as a registered violent offender and his criminal record, which includes two felony escape convictions.
There was a brief delay in Smith's arraignment after he was asked by Judge Colette Davies if he could see and hear her on the monitor at the detention center.
Smith told her he didn't have his glasses because law enforcement broke them when they arrested him Tuesday and that everything was blurry beyond a few inches from his face. He added that he would prefer to appear in person. Smith was then transported to the Yellowstone County Courthouse before his arraignment resumed.
Charging documents outlining the evidence against Smith are based on investigations conducted by the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol.
Smith is said to have first come into contact with the Billings Police Department at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday morning when an officer on patrol on the 300 block of South 27th Street saw three people spray painting a maroon, new-model Subaru with black spray paint. Two of the people stepped away from the vehicle but an older male, who police say they later identified as Smith, continued spray painting the car and didn't reply when asked to identify himself.
As a police officer was checking the license plate on the vehicle Smith loaded up a backpack with spray paint and other items, got into the car and started driving despite the officer's orders to stop. Smith drove towards the officer before hitting the front of a patrol vehicle and driving off, charging documents say.
About 40 minutes later the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office sent a deputy to Yellowstone Trail and Dickie Road to investigate a disturbance. The deputy found a tearful 20-year-old woman with a red, swollen face sitting in a car with the 52-year-old man police say had been driving by when he came upon the alleged kidnapping.
The woman was able to break free from Smith and get into the man's vehicle before they fled down Dickie Road but Smith followed them before fleeing, charging documents say. They described the suspect vehicle as a maroon Subaru with black paint on the hood "and other unusual paint on the back," documents say.
At the site of the alleged kidnapping a deputy found items on the ground including a pair of boots which the woman said had come off her feet as she kicked at Smith and tried to escape him. She told investigators that she had been driving to see her mother and that she didn't know Smith. She said he pulled up in the Subaru behind her, and then drove into oncoming traffic to pull up alongside her before crashing into her car and blocking its path forward.
Documents say she tried to reverse in an attempt escape and crashed into a tree. The woman kicked her door open and fled the vehicle, and then Smith pulled up to her vehicle and attacked her, punching her, grabbing her hair and telling her to get in his car before slamming her head against the vehicle and strangling her, documents say.
She said that she asked why he was doing this and Smith said he "needed her for something," and that after forcing her into his car he told her he was going to slit her throat, according to charging documents. The woman was forced into the car on the driver's side to the passenger side. She got out and tried to run and then Smith grabbed her by her hair and dragged her back to the car, documents say. It was at that point that the 52-year-old man drove up to the scene. The woman broke free and ran towards his vehicle and got in, according to court documents.
About 24 minutes after the sheriff's deputy arrived to begin investigating the alleged kidnapping, another sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description. The Subaru was southbound on Pryor Creek Road and would not stop when the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren.
The suspect vehicle got onto I-94 and two sheriff's deputies pursued. "The suspect continued driving at speeds up to 110 mph. There were numerous other motorists on the roadway. Just east of Mile Marker 11, the suspect drove across the median and began driving the wrong way down the interstate" documents say.
Smith is accused of becoming increasingly reckless during the pursuit, even going so far as attempting to swerve head-on into other drivers. An MHP trooper near Ballantine set up spike strips, which Smith swerved to avoid and in doing so swerved around the trooper who was on foot outside of his vehicle, according to court documents.
MHP caught up with the vehicle and troopers again attempted to disable the vehicle, this time with a pursuit intervention maneuver, also known as a PIT maneuver. The Subaru spun 180 degrees after a highway patrol vehicle collided with it during the attempted PIT maneuver. Smith then continued driving the wrong way down the interstate, continuing to force people to swerve, documents say.
Ultimately it was spike strips set up by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Pompey's Pillar exit that were able to disable the vehicle. Smith apparently continued driving the wrong way after his tires were deflated before running away on foot with his backpack.
The trooper who initially began the pursuit was joined by other law enforcement in a foot pursuit during which Smith is said to have ignored verbal commands despite service weapons being drawn. He jumped several fences, removed a bag from his pocket and threw it on the ground before law enforcement caught up to him near the bank of a frozen ditch.
Documents describe how the deputy who initiated the vehicle pursuit holstered his weapon and drew a Taser. Smith was ordered to stop and ignored law enforcement before reaching into his pocket. The deputy ordered him to show his hands and when he wouldn't the deputy shot him in the back with a Taser before another deputy also shot Smith with a Taser due to "the weight of his jacket," documents say. Smith fell to the ground and was handcuffed.
Investigators say that a search found a syringe in his pants and a pipe in his pocket. A search of the backpack found empty plastic bags, used syringes, digital scales, registration information for the Subaru, two plastic bags with a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a glass pipe a melted straw and a Department of Corrections travel permit. More drugs and paraphernalia were found on Smith during a search while he was booked at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, documents say.
"Mr. Smith, the purpose of bond is twofold. It's to make sure you come to court when you're ordered to do so and to keep the community safe. Given the nature of these allegations and the significant threats alleged combined with your criminal history and the fact that you're on parole and have two felony convictions of escape, I'm concerned about both sides of that coin," Judge Davies said. "And so I'm going to accept the state's bond recommendation Mr. Smith. So, your bond is going to be $1 million."
Davies also ordered that if Smith is able to make bond and be released that he wear a GPS monitor, remain in the state without written permission, report to probation and parole, have no contact with alleged victims or witnesses and come to court when ordered.