Bond set at $1 million for man accused of attempted kidnapping, pursuit in Yellowstone County

The woman was able to break free from Smith and get into the man's vehicle before they fled down Dickie Road but Smith followed them before fleeing, charging documents say. They described the suspect vehicle as a maroon Subaru with black paint on the hood "and other unusual paint on the back," documents say.

At the site of the alleged kidnapping a deputy found items on the ground including a pair of boots which the woman said had come off her feet as she kicked at Smith and tried to escape him. She told investigators that she had been driving to see her mother and that she didn't know Smith. She said he pulled up in the Subaru behind her, and then drove into oncoming traffic to pull up alongside her before crashing into her car and blocking its path forward.

Documents say she tried to reverse in an attempt escape and crashed into a tree. The woman kicked her door open and fled the vehicle, and then Smith pulled up to her vehicle and attacked her, punching her, grabbing her hair and telling her to get in his car before slamming her head against the vehicle and strangling her, documents say.