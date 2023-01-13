 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bond set at $1 million for man charged in midtown homicide and birthday party shooting

Charges have been filed against a Billings man accused of killing a single father of two before shooting another man during a birthday party in midtown on Sunday.

Thomas John Slevira Jr., 32, appeared via teleconference Friday in Yellowstone County Justice Court on charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. Friends and family of Sunday's victims gathered in the courtroom, where Justice of the Peace David A. Carter set Slevira’s bond at $1 million.

Officers with the Billings Police Department arrested Slevira early Monday morning after a seven-hour standoff at a home on the 1200 block of Burlington Avenue. Slevira allegedly killed 45-year-old Carlos Delao during a carjacking, then broke into the Burlington home where a birthday party was being held. County prosecutors accused Slevira of shooting the homeowner and barricading himself in the basement.

Slevira has been previously sentenced for numerous violent crimes, according to Montana Department of Corrections records. Most recently, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald L. Harris sentenced him to five years in the DOC for partner or family member assault in January 2021. He was a DOC inmate out of custody on conditional release at the time of his arrest Monday.

Arguing for a $1 million bond, Deputy Chief County Attorney Ed Zink said in court Friday that Slevira has a criminal history spanning 40 pages.

"He has a criminal history that is impossible to summarize in less than an hour," Zink told the judge.

This article will be updated.

