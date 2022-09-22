Bond set at $100,000 for woman accused of lighting Billings church fire

A Wyoming woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to accusations of lighting fires that damaged a downtown Billings church and pre-release center.

Jodi Laurette Loftus, 43, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with two counts of arson and one count of criminal mischief, all felonies. Loftus, who also goes by Jodi Moore, was arrested Tuesday after fire crews responded to alarms at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and Alpha House.

Officers with the Billings Police Department launched an arson investigation into the church fire after arriving at the scene. Flames had scorched the custom-built wooden front doors and caused smoke damage to the church’s interior. Investigators also found rocks had shattered some of the building’s stained glass windows, according to charging documents.

While investigating the damage to St. Luke’s, police received a call of fire alarms triggered at Alpha House about a block away. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Loftus lighting paper on fire inside the dormitory, then setting a trash bin on fire. There were 19 people asleep inside the dormitory when the fire alarms went off, court documents said. The damage was limited to some smoke stains to the building’s walls.

Officers found Loftus walking near Third Avenue North. She was allegedly carrying a lighter, and was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility the same morning.

Standing Master Brad Kneeland set Loftus’ bond at $100,000 during her arraignment Thursday. If convicted of arson, Loftus could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison and fined up to $50,000. A criminal mischief conviction with damages exceeding $1,500 also comes with a fine of up to $50,000 and as long as 10 years in prison.