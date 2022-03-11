Bond set at $125K for animal abuse suspect in Yellowstone County

A Billings man pleaded not guilty Friday to a long list of animal abuse charges after county investigators found numerous dogs shot dead and others suffering from neglect on a Yellowstone County property ostensibly used as a breeding operation.

Michael James Bigelow, 34, was arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court and is facing four aggravated animal cruelty felonies and nine cruelty to animals misdemeanors. District Court Judge Ashley Harada set his bail at $125,000, more than twice the recommendation of county prosecutors.

“I do have serious concerns about this individual,” Harada said.

Animal control and other investigators with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office entered a property south of Billings on Bender Road on March 3, according to charging documents, after a resident complained of loose dogs antagonizing her horse. A sweep of the property revealed more than a dozen dogs shot dead and many others maimed and starving. The majority of the dead dogs had been shot in the head and left on the property to rot. Investigators came across a dog shot twice yet still alive. A veterinarian brought to the scene humanely euthanized the animal that same day.

Yellowstone County Animal Control had previously met with the property owner, Carrie Ann Bigelow, in January. She told law enforcement she had assumed control of a kennel for livestock guardian dogs on the nearly 35-acre property after her husband died. She is the mother of Michael Bigelow.

In March, investigators found dogs of various breeds and sexes locked or chained and with no access to food or water. One animal had been shot in the stomach and bled to death, two more were found alive but caked with mud and infested with fleas, court documents say. Also on the property were corralled horses, one of which had died and showed signs of being partially consumed, along with starving sheep kept in a pen.

Officers asked Michael Bigelow, who an animal control officer located in a hut, to stay off the property while they completed their investigation. He allegedly spewed insults and threats at law enforcement and his mother when she arrived at the scene. He was arrested that same day on outstanding warrants. While in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility, prosecutors allege he continued his threats against deputies during phone conversations with his mother.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder was present for the investigation and brought in a 1,200-pound bale of hay to feed the malnourished animals. He told The Gazette on Friday that Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter had taken in 19 dogs from the property for additional care.

The sheriff’s office has a contract with the shelter to take in all of the dogs picked up by animal control, Linder said. In 2019, the shelter accepted more than 40 cats taken by animal control who were living in unhealthy and inhumane living conditions at a home in Billings, the Gazette previously reported.

“This is definitely one of the bigger [animal rescues] that we’ve seen in a few years,” Linder said.

Linder said the horses and sheep remained on the property, but animal control has made return visits to ensure their health. For breeding operations in the county, welfare checks occur only after a complaint is filed.

Employees with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter could not be reached by the Gazette, but the 19 dogs under their care are considered to be evidence in the charges against Bigelow and are not available for adoption, according to a social media post. However, the shelter is currently at capacity and is reducing adoption fees for other dogs to $25 through the weekend.

For each felony for aggravated animal cruelty, Bigelow could be sentenced to up to two years in jail and fined $2,500. Each count for cruelty to animals comes with a possibility of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

During his arraignment Friday, Judge Harada required that Bigelow cease contacting his mother and any other witnesses. She also required that he be monitored by GPS, should he make bail.

“You’re also to have no contact with any animals whatsoever,” she said.

