Bond set at $250K for Billings man accused of holding family hostage in standoff

A Billings man has been charged with two felonies after police smashed into his home to bring an armed standoff to an end over the weekend.

Robert Raymond Janz, 44, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to two counts of aggravated kidnapping. He is accused of holding members of his family hostage during the standoff. District Judge Colette Davies set the bond for Janz, who has no prior felony convictions, at $250,000 for the two charges.

“They [police] had some investigative techniques that alerted them to the fact that the defendant was lying in wait with multiple firearms to shoot any officers that came in,” said Yellowstone County Prosecutor Ed Zink after recommending the bond amount. “Ultimately, they were able to apprehend him without killing him. That was a very real, possible outcome.”

Billings police responded to reports of a middle-aged man armed with a handgun walking around a neighborhood on the 1700 block of Morocco Drive in the Heights on May 29. Callers told police that he was banging on front doors and screaming, “Come out motherf*****s,” according to charging documents.

Police identified the man as Janz, and found his address on the 800 block of Solita Drive, which intersects with Morocco Drive. After getting permission to enter a neighbor’s property, an officer spotted Janz inside the home. Officers opted not to confront him at first, court documents said, because he’d previously stated he wanted to kill police and had a history of mental illness. Janz also had a warrant for a partner family member assault charge.

Officers reached members of Janz’s family by cell phone, who said they were being held inside the Solita Drive home against their will, and that Janz had threatened to kill them if they tried to leave. Janz eventually left the house, and four officers spoke with him on the sidewalk in front of his home. He was allegedly armed with a handgun, and refused orders to drop the weapon. When he tried to go back into the house, the door was locked, so he used a chair to climb onto the roof and enter the house through a window.

As police took cover behind vehicles in the area, they saw two people trying to escape the house. An officer used his shield to break down some of the fence line surrounding the property, and helped bring them to safety. Two other people were still inside the house with Janz. The Billings Police Department SWAT team responded. Eventually, the remaining two hostages escaped the house through a back window, charges said.

Negotiations between police and Janz consistently broke down, with Janz speaking with SWAT only when he stepped out the backdoor to his home to smoke, documents said. SWAT members used an armored vehicle to ram the front of the house, pushing in the front door and tearing away a portion of the home’s façade. Police deployed tear gas canisters, court documents said, and shot Janz with beanbag rounds when he came outside.

Janz was arrested and taken to a Billings hospital to be examined for any injuries. He entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility on May 31.

Those held hostage by Janz told police said he woke up that morning and told them he was going to look for the “devil.” He allegedly said he was going to either burn down the homes where he found the devil, or shoot the people inside. Investigators recovered as many as 30 firearms from Janz’s home when the standoff came to an end, including AR-15s, Police Chief Rich St. John said at a press conference earlier this week.

Judge Davies set Janz’s bond to run concurrently with his previous PFMA charge, bringing his total bail amount to $300,000. He appeared in court for his arraignment Thursday via teleconference, and is still in custody at YCDF.

If convicted of either count of aggravated kidnapping, Janz could be sentenced up to 100 years in prison or be fined up to $50,000.

