Bond set at $500k for Billings man accused of stabbing mother to death

A Yellowstone County District Judge has set the bond at $500,000 for a Billings man accused of stabbing his mother to death.

Jonah Dean Bergman, 29, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in front of Judge Jessica Fehr Tuesday morning. Bergman made the plea at the urging of the judge after a brief exchange where he appeared ready to plead guilty.

“I can’t just plead guilty?” asked Bergman.

Fehr stopped him from finishing the statement, and urged him to retain his rights, consult his attorney, review the evidence against him and then discuss a plea going forward.

Bergman is accused of stabbing his mother to death early Saturday morning. Police were called about a suspicious man walking along Main Street in the Heights at about 6:30 a.m. Police contacted Bergman near the 700 block and noticed he appeared to be covered in blood, according to charges.