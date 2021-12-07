Bond set at $500k for Billings man accused of stabbing mother to death

A Yellowstone County District Judge has set the bond at $500,000 for a Billings man accused of stabbing his mother to death.
Jonah Dean Bergman, 29, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in front of Judge Jessica Fehr Tuesday morning. Bergman made the plea at the urging of the judge after a brief exchange where he appeared ready to plead guilty.
“I can’t just plead guilty?” asked Bergman.
Fehr stopped him from finishing the statement, and urged him to retain his rights, consult his attorney, review the evidence against him and then discuss a plea going forward.
Bergman is accused of stabbing his mother to death early Saturday morning. Police were called about a suspicious man walking along Main Street in the Heights at about 6:30 a.m. Police contacted Bergman near the 700 block and noticed he appeared to be covered in blood, according to charges.
When police asked where the blood came from, Bergman replied, “I just stabbed and killed my mother," charges state.
The officer immediately handcuffed Bergman. Police said he “showed no emotions and had a glazed over look about his face.”
Police went to Bergman’s home where they discovered his mother, Cynthia Cook, lying dead on her floor. A kitchen knife lay nearby. The county coroner Monday reported she died of multiple stab wounds.
If convicted, Bergman could face the death penalty, life in prison, or at least 10 years or up to 100 years in prison.