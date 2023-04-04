The Bone Daddy's event center on Broadway in Red Lodge collapsed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, temporarily closing the road.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue, the city's volunteer fire department, reported no injuries and are investigating the cause.

"Heavy snow accumulations may have contributed to the collapse, but the exact cause is not known at this time," spokeswoman Amy Hyfield said in a news release.

Fire crews worked to find leaking water and gas lines and get them shut off. Adjacent buildings to the event center were also evacuated "out of precaution," Hyfield said.

"The Bone Daddy’s Cycle store and apartments remain standing but are closed at this time until they can be fully evaluated," she said in the statement.

After an hour, the road was reopened to traffic and businesses and homeowners adjacent to the building were allowed back onto their property.

"The collapsed structure remains unstable and the area in front of the building has been roped off," Hyfield said.