In his introduction to “A Black Woman’s West — The Life of Rose B. Gordon,” (2022), author Michael K. Johnson noted that African American women have been nearly invisible in the recorded history of the American west. He hoped to make that history more visible with his biography of Rose Gordon.

The result is a portrait of an intelligent and generous woman whose choices in life were guided by her loyalty to her family and community. It is also a portrait of that community, the town of White Sulphur Springs, where Gordon spent nearly her entire life of 85 years. Finally, it is an exploration of how Gordon steered through a social milieu in which the color of her skin set her apart from nearly everyone else in her surroundings. For the most part, it is a story of harmony across racial lines.

Economic opportunity took the Gordon family to Montana. In 1879 Rose Gordon’s father and mother, John and Anna Gordon, both emancipated slaves, married in Cairo, Illinois. John felt the lure of the west, and accepted work as a cook on a steamboat headed up the Missouri River to Fort Benton. After he arrived, he took another job as a cook for a mining operation near the Little Belt Mountains, and arranged for Anna (along with their first child) to join him. It was there that Rose Gordon was born in 1883. A few years later the family grew to five children and they resettled in White Sulphur Springs. For the next 20 years Rose and her four brothers grew up there.

As a youngster, Rose Gordon distinguished herself at school functions through her singing, piano playing and public speaking. Although her ability to participate in school and community events was not blocked by racial segregation, Johnson notes that white acceptance of the Gordons in school was not achieved without some prodding. When Rose Gordon reached school-age White Sulphur’s schools were still segregated, but Rose’s mother insisted that her children be allowed to attend public school, and the school board, to its credit, consented, and allowed the Gordon children to attend.

Even so, integration did nothing to dispel the widespread public images of Blacks as simple-minded and culturally backward. These caricatures were stoked by blackface minstrel shows that were very popular with white audiences, including residents of White Sulphur Springs. Rose was keenly aware of these attitudes, and she learned to conform to them at times, by playing to white prejudices as a strategy to get along.

As Johnson surmises, “Rose understood at an early age the advantages of performing to racial expectations…indicating her ability and willingness to occasionally slip on the minstrel mask to make her stories more appealing…”

Gordon also understood, however, the importance of dropping the mask. Her staged performances at school functions were nearly always serious and well-thought-out. And she did not hide her smarts to satisfy others’ prejudices. She graduated from high school as valedictorian, and was given the honor of delivering the commencement address. She chose the topic, “Progress of the Negro Race,” and delivered her remarks entirely without notes. The local newspaper quoted from her remarks at length and lauded her for having given “one of the best orations of the evening.”

As she entered adulthood, Gordon saw changes to society. The black population in and around White Sulphur Springs, which had been about 20 during her childhood, started to dwindle around 1910. In 1909 Montana passed a law banning inter-racial marriage. Nationally, with the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, white attitudes about Blacks hardened. As Johnson noted, “The more hospitable atmosphere of the late 19th century gave way to a political situation that reflected the deepening segregation of the country.” By the end of Gordon’s life, Black population in Meagher County was only a handful.

But Gordon thrived there. She aspired to be a nurse, but family obligations, principally her duty to care for her ailing mother, intervened. Her mother operated a restaurant in town, and over time the running of the restaurant fell to Rose. She became a popular and well-respected restaurant owner. In 1944, Gordon permanently retired from the restaurant business, and returned to her goal of nursing. She enrolled in a massage therapy course and opened a successful practice in town.

Gordon had not been politically active in town, but in 1951 she ran for mayor. She lost the election, 58 to 207 — not a bad showing for a beginner in a town with a total of two registered Black voters, her brother Robert and herself. Her political run, however, uncovered an element of racism in town, in the form of an anonymous letter threatening her that if she were to win, none of the members of the town council would agree to serve with her.

After the election, Gordon issued a statement explaining that she ran because she had a deep regard for White Sulphur Springs, and, perhaps in response to the anonymous letter-writer, because she wanted to demonstrate that anyone, regardless of race or color, has a right to run for elected office.

Gordon’s career as a massage therapist lasted more than 20 years. When a sawmill opened in town in the early 1950s, she regularly treated injured workers referred to her by the Montana Industrial Accident Board. Also, as an outlet for her intellectual abilities, she started contributing columns to the local newspaper, the Meagher County News. She wrote many thoughtful reminiscences about the people and places she appreciated in White Sulphur Springs, and was particularly known for her kind tributes to townspeople who had died.

Rose Gordon died in November 1968. She never married and left no family survivors other than a brother in poor health. But her passing was far from unnoticed. She had made many friends in town, and died as one of the most celebrated figures to have lived in White Sulphur Springs. Her funeral service was moved from her small church to the larger St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, the only church large enough to accommodate all the mourners. Her tombstone bears the inscription “Our Rose,” a simple statement of the affection the townspeople held for her. Shortly after she died the Meagher County Historical Society passed a resolution stating in part:

“Rose had a priceless gift: To her, people were never dull…(They) were…colorful personalities who moved in majestic progression across her memories. They were raised in stature…lit by the glow of her compassion, affection, wisdom and quiet acceptance of life. To Rose, almost everyone was great, good and unforgettable. And now we, in turn, resolve that Rose was indeed a great lady, a good lady, and truly unforgettable.”

The book’s author, Michael K. Johnson, is professor of American Literature at the University of Maine at Farmington. His book can be purchased online from the Montana Historical Society, at mhs.mt.gov. In recognition of Black History Month, Montana PBS will air “Hidden Stories: Montana’s Black Past,” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13. The show will include a segment on Rose Gordon.