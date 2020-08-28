Born an artist: After tragic loss of her fingers, artist Joey Kiernan finds her way back to painting

Works on display

Joey Kiernan’s latest works are currently on display at the Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St., Suite A. Appointments to view her art can be made by calling 294-5060. Kiernan also teaches classes at Crooked Line Studio in Billings. For more information, email joey.kiernan51@gmail.com or visit crookedlinestudio.com.

Joey Kiernan’s latest works are currently on display at the Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St., Suite A. Appointments to view her art can be made by calling 294-5060. Kiernan also teaches classes at Crooked Line Studio in Billings. For more information, email joey.kiernan51@gmail.com or visit crookedlinestudio.com.