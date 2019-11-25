A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon in a Salt Lake City hospital after being injured the day before in a car crash on Billings' West End, according to the Billings Police Department.
News of the death came in a BPD press release issued late Monday morning.
The 5-year-old boy was one of three children in a Honda Acura TSX that was rear-ended on South 32nd Street West at about 4:58 p.m. Saturday.
After it was struck, the Acura collided head-on with a northbound GMC Yukon SUV near the entrance to City Towing, according to the press release.
The 29-year-old woman driving the Acura, two 5-year-old boys and a 6-year-old girl were all taken by ambulance to a hospital after the crash.
Another separate rear-end crash had happened 10 minutes earlier within 100 feet of the two collisions the Honda Acura was in, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley. That crash scene was in the process of being cleared when the next crash occurred.
Police view the crashes as three collisions and all are essentially being investigated together.
"It was enough for us to say that first accident, due to the time frame and proximity, it's something that we have to consider as a factor for the second two collisions," Wooley said.
No citations or arrests had been made in relation to the crashes as of Monday morning. The police department's crash investigations team continues to investigate.
The Acura had been southbound when it was hit from behind by a Chevrolet driven by an 83-year-old Billings woman. She was uninjured. The vehicle involved in the head-on collision, a GMC Yukon, was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Billings. He and his 15-year-old female passenger were uninjured. The crash happened in a portion of South 32nd Street West south of King Avenue West.
Ten minutes before the fatal crash, another crash occurred in the same area, according to the police department.
In that crash a northbound Honda Accord rear-ended a northbound utility van on South 32nd Street West. "The rear-end collision occurred in the northbound lanes about 100 yards north of the crest of the hill and ditch," according to the police press release.
The Honda Accord was driven by a 19-year-old man from Billings. He and his three passengers, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man, were uninjured. The 53-year-old Billings man driving the utility van was also uninjured.