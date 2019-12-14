A 7-year-old boy was kidnapped Saturday night after the car that he was in was stolen from the Burger King in downtown Billings.
The Billings Police Department attempted to track down a Chevy Malibu that was stolen at the restaurant with a seven-year-old boy inside around 6 p.m. Officers located and chased the car in the area of Pioneer Park, according to a social media post by BPD.
The car was lost near Eighth Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Officers were called to the 100 block of Clark Avenue where the boy was located unharmed after he was let out of the stolen car a short time after it was taken, the post states.
No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.