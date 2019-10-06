The "Mayor's Home" at Oscar's Park has seen better days.
The home was built in the late 1800s and draws its nickname from the time the mayor of Laurel lived there in the early 20th century, according to Marcie Cooke Limpp.
Marcie and her husband Rick Limpp oversee the wedding and event venue property Oscar's Park, which includes a variety of historic structures transported to the property along Wise Lane.
Oscar's Park is made up of parts of Oscar's Dreamland, a wide-ranging array of historic buildings, antique farming equipment and other historical items assembled over decades by Marcie Cooke Limpp's father Oscar Cooke.
Upkeep on the old buildings can be difficult and time consuming, as was apparent in the flaking white paint visible early Sunday morning along the sides of the Mayor's Home.
"It's a maintenance nightmare," Cooke Limpp said.
But Alan Lohoff and his son Trevor Lohoff took the first steps Sunday toward giving the old building a new look. The elder Lohoff said they were volunteering their help as a way of giving back to the park for hosting a Boy Scouts gathering. The work to get a new coat of paint on the building is part of a Boy Scouts service project, Lohoff said.
"All these buildings are so cool because they all have an interesting Montana history," Lohoff said, adding that Oscar's Park was a great place to host a recent Camporee gathering.
Wearing a University of Michigan shirt he said came from a Goodwill, Lohoff worked his way around the building spraying layers of white paint across the building. The plan Sunday was to paint the home yellow once the primer coat had dried.
As Rick Limpp pointed out, the home contains some unique features including a connected outhouse. The building was originally a corn crib, he said. The story goes that a farmer outside of Laurel converted the corn crib into a house when his daughter got married, Limpp said.
Over the years someone opened up part of the building to use as a garage, Cooke Limpp said. When someone found out about the history behind the building they went and got her father who did his best to move the old home to his grouping of other historic structures.
Trees surrounding the house made it complicated, but Cooke Limpp said her father was able to maneuver the building without damaging the property owner's trees as he jacked up the house and had it hauled away.
"Oscar went through a lot of work to get it moved," she said.
Cooke Limpp said that the service project also gives her hope that Oscar's Park will continue to be valued by the next generation.
"The next generation's got to care or else you kind of get into trouble," she said.