Mike Boyett easily advanced ahead against Dennis Ulvestad to represent Ward 5 on the Billings City Council.
Boyett had the most votes at 3,722 or 78% of the vote. Ulvestad was behind him with 1,012 votes, or 21% of the vote.
Candidates Mike Boyett and Dennis Ulvestad faced off Tuesday night during the general election after they came out on top of a crowded primary for Ward 5 in September. Both have public service experience which they believe will be vital to representing Billings' West End.
Ward 5 includes the West End south of Colton Boulevard.
Boyett was pleased with the outcome of the election Tuesday night, noting that he couldn't have done it by himself without the support he's received. He was surprised to learn about the many groups and organizations around Billings
"I went to democratic luncheons and republican dinners and I tried to meet everybody," Boyett said.
When he takes office Jan. 1, he plans to focus on the public safety mill levy and would like to work on a traffic department run by the city to solely address traffic violations. Many people he's met said that Billings struggles with traffic control.
"Big cities do that, but it costs money," he said.
Boyett believes that his experience in community involvement and his previous service as a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy earlier in his career helped sway voters.
Ulvestad has spent about two decades running for city council or volunteering on some of the city's various boards and committees. This latest run is his seventh attempt. He serves on Billings' planning commission, the city's animal control board and the West End Task Force.