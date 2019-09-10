Mike Boyett and Dennis Ulvestad on Tuesday easily advanced to Billings' Ward 5 City Council general election.
Boyett had the most votes at 1,610, or 39% of the vote. Ulvestad was behind him with 1,028 votes, or 25% of the vote.
For Ulvestad, the primary win was a long time coming; this was his seventh time running for city council.
"I appreciate all the candidates who ran," he said.
He wanted voters to know that he works for them; they don't work for him.
"I'm a community-oriented person," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike Boyett was pleased with the race's results, and moving forward he plans to continue talking to voters and giving residents in his ward a chance to speak with him. He feels confident moving into the general election.
"I have the energy, I have the background," he said.
The other three candidates each has fewer than 1,000 votes: Leilahni Kay garnered 172 votes; Jennifer Merecki garnered 855 votes; and Fredrick J. Wilburn garnered 466.
Given the number of candidates running, voter turnout in Ward 4 was relatively strong. In all, 12,021 ballots were mailed out and 4,149 were returned and accepted by the elections office. That's a 34% turnout for the ward so far.
Ward 5 includes the West End south of Colton Boulevard.