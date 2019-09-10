{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Boyett and Dennis Ulvestad on Tuesday easily advanced to Billings' Ward 5 City Council general election.

Boyett had the most votes at 1,610, or 39% of the vote. Ulvestad was behind him with 1,028 votes, or 25% of the vote.

For Ulvestad, the primary win was a long time coming; this was his seventh time running for city council.

"I appreciate all the candidates who ran," he said. 

He wanted voters to know that he works for them; they don't work for him. 

"I'm a community-oriented person," he said. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mike Boyett was pleased with the race's results, and moving forward he plans to continue talking to voters and giving residents in his ward a chance to speak with him. He feels confident moving into the general election.

"I have the energy, I have the background," he said.

The other three candidates each has fewer than 1,000 votes: Leilahni Kay garnered 172 votes; Jennifer Merecki garnered 855 votes; and Fredrick J. Wilburn garnered 466.

Given the number of candidates running, voter turnout in Ward 4 was relatively strong. In all, 12,021 ballots were mailed out and 4,149 were returned and accepted by the elections office. That's a 34% turnout for the ward so far.

Ward 5 includes the West End south of Colton Boulevard. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0