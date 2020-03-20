Boys and Girls Clubs to reopen in Billings with new precautions

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County will reopen its South Side facility in an effort to ease child care burdens and provide resources for kids in need amid sweeping closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Bair Family Clubhouse will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for current members who are homeless or have a parent working for one of the hospitals or who are first-responders. Eligible families have been contacted by local Club staff.

"Today more than ever we must make every effort to safely serve as many members as we can during these challenging times," said club President and CEO Brian Dennis in a press release.

New precautions will include:

Taking temperatures of all kids and staff when they enter the building and again at lunch.

Limiting group sizes and reducing interaction between groups.

"Aggressively cleaning" multiple times each day.

A "quarantine" room for kids who show symptoms to wait in until they are picked up.

Restricting parent and guardian access to the building.

Billings officials work to keep children's mental health programs available during school closures Critical mental health services have been put on hold along with Montana schools, and it’s so far unclear when children will regain access.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.