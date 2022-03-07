Boys & Girls Clubs across Montana receive virtual reality headsets for career exploration

Kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County are gearing up to explore careers with virtual reality.

The club recently received 20 pairs of headsets and hand-held controllers, thanks to education-related funding from the state governor’s office.

“We’re very excited about using this as kind of the sprinkles or the sugar to get the kids excited [about jobs],” said Brian Dennis, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.

At least 10 clubs across the state received 75 VR headsets wherein TRANSFR, a private company, has programmed 23 job-related simulations.

Regional employees from the non-profit recently attended a training in Billings to become certified to teach with the tool. A gym full of adults waved their hands and focused on their screens — oblivious to the reality around them as they extinguished fires, welded, and painted, among 23 other programmed tasks.

“It’s totally wild in there,” said Grant Christiensen, a program coordinator in Sidney. “It looks like you’re working there.”

Video game experience helps, he added, and that the simulation is easy to follow but hard to use for the first time. Christiensen plans to bring the headsets to job fairs around Sidney to help students explore their interests.

One simulation is changing oil on a vehicle. A character on the screen first instructs the user to pick up safety goggles and put them on – prompting the user to move their hand towards the tool box and physically move the item to their face, for example.

The ability to attempt potentially dangerous tasks without risk is among several reasons that attracts students and educators to the concept.

“With COVID and everything, it’s tougher to do some things like we used to do,” Dennis said, adding that the clubs previously took field trips to local businesses.

“Those are great, but not everyone is interested so it can be a distraction. Here, we can eliminate some of that,” he said.

A staff member at each participating club is also required to have a “what’s next” person who coordinates with local businesses or community organizations to expand on an interest.

Middle and high schoolers will mainly play the simulations.

“We’re going to get kids really excited to learn about careers because we have technology,” said Cindy Luoma, counselor at Red Lodge Senior high school. She laughed about it, but said in seriousness that young people are more drawn to technology like this than speakers or presenters.

Red Lodge recently built a new career technical education center and officials are making efforts to expand its reach by offering certifications for adults, or prep for adults to certify elsewhere – using this technology or something similar to it, she said.

The headset is manufactured by Oculus. Consumers are able to play whatever game or program is installed on the headset, but these headsets are only programmed with TRANSFR’s simulations.

The tasks offered range from manufacturing, automotive, public safety, skilled trades, warehouse and storage, and hospitality and tourism.

Not all schools offer trade classes, particularly in rural communities.

“We used to have a really good Agriculture teacher who left, so everything is online for them,” said Tena Three Irons, a liaison at Lodge Grass Public Schools. “Our vocational classes are non-existent.”

Funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Dennis said he and others demonstrated the tool to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s staff last week.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, posted images of herself using the virtual reality on her Facebook page, calling it “innovative.”

In other Boys & Girls Club news, the location at Castle Rock Middle School remains closed due to low staffing, Dennis said.

“It’s gotten a little bit better but we still don’t have enough manpower to reopen Castle Rock. We hope we’re getting close,” he said, adding that it’s always challenging to find part-time staff.

