Brian Dennis, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, was recently presented with a prestigious national award for his successful executive work and his passion for shaping hundreds of young lives.
Given to top executives, the Jim Wetherington Award is named after Wetherington, who spent 37 years working at the North Little Rock Boys & Girls Club in Arkansas and served as a role model.
“He was the gold standard,” Dennis said. “It’s really an incredible honor.”
Dennis received the 2019 award during the Boys & Girls Club of America Regional Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
To be eligible, leaders must have given 100% of themselves in service to the development of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, demonstrated initiative through development and sharing of program ideas, developed resource and personnel programs, and helped to solve problems within the organization.
Dennis joined the organization in 2004, eventually moving up to president and CEO in 2007. With Dennis’ leadership, team members and volunteers have helped improve the Boys & Girls Club experience over the years.
In 2004 Billings had two clubs, the Bair Family Clubhouse and another in Lockwood. Now there are five serving the Billings area.
About 300 kids used to visit the clubhouses, but now as many as 600 kids visit each day.
The Bair Family Clubhouse, the main location for the organization, serves about 130 kids daily.
“We’ve grown quite a bit, and it’s been pretty amazing,” Dennis said. “It’s not just more numbers, but the quality of the experience that the staff delivers and the effort they put into becoming better professionals so they can provide a better experience, is pretty incredible.”
The Bair Family Clubhouse was renovated in 2017 with improved office spaces and restrooms. Wrapping up this fall, a learning garden with 10 beds will allow kids to plant and grow crops. Improvements in the kitchen will allow staff to teach kids the basics of cooking with the produce they grow.
At least $500,000 went into improving security measures at the clubhouse and developing a coffee shop to engage teens in entrepreneurial programming as well as to refine skills in interviews, job applications, and more.
With more to do, Dennis said that the Boys & Girls Club is looking for more staff.
“A big challenge for us right now is finding the best professionals and enough of them to serve all the kids we have,” Dennis said. “We’re trying to engage more people because we’ve got waiting lists of kids who want to be club members, but we don’t have enough staff to engage those kids.”
School kids ages 6 to 18 may participate in club activities, and Dennis’ team has helped provide partial or full scholarship assistance. More than half of members receive free or reduced lunch and over a third of members live under the federal poverty line.
“What’s important to our organization is that absolutely no child ever misses out of the Club experience because of money,” he said.
Dennis believes that kids should be able to play and learn from their experiences as they develop. Staff maintains relationships with kids as they age through the organization, and he looks forward to seeing the alumni thrive.
“If it’s not fun, we’re not really interested,” Dennis said. “Every Club alumni you ever talk to will tell you about a staff member that had an impact on their life. At the end of the day, everything that we do is about building that relationship and connection.”