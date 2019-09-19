Update: A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued Thursday afternoon for two boys, ages 4 and 3, last seen in Billings has been canceled.
The siblings have been found, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
Anthony Andrew Salcido Jimenez Jr., 4, and Armando Slyvester Salcido Jimenez, 3, were last seen around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.
The siblings are described as Native American and both have brown eyes and black hair.
Anthony weighs 34 pounds, and is 3-feet, 5 inches tall. He has a small dot on his forehead and a wart on his left finger.
He was last seen wearing blue underwear and a grey Nike T-shirt.
Armando is 3-feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 37 pounds and was last seen wearing a hulk T-shirt and a diaper.
The Billings Police Department issued the advisory and believes the two children were taken by their non-custodial mother, Tanisha Rae Brady.
She is described as a 22-year-old Native American with brown hair and eyes. She's 5 feet, five inches tall, and weighs 155 pounds.
Brady left in a gold passenger car, possibly a Pontiac driven by another female. They are with two other unknown people, according to BPD. Their direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the BPD at 406-657-8461.