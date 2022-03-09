Bozeman Daily Chronicle staff forms guild, makes push to unionize

Reporters and photographers at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle have organized and asked the newspaper's publisher, Adams Publishing Group, to voluntarily recognize their union, the Yellowstone News Guild.

"A lot of us have a hard time living on our wages," said business and health reporter Juliana Sukut. "We wanted a voice at the table."

Cost of living and real estate in the Bozeman region has grown exponentially over the last decade.

Staff at the Chronicle have been working on furloughed time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when Adams Publishing reduced staff hours from 40 to 30 hours a week. By May 2021, Adams had only increased staff hours to 37.5 a week, which is what they're working now.

The company has also taken away overtime pay, which makes it exceedingly difficult to cover the community as a functioning newsroom, Sukut said.

The Chronicle has a nine-person staff, all of whom signed the letter declaring their intent to unionize.

"Though the number of empty desks in our newsroom is a constant reminder our staff is not at the size it once was, we continue to provide an essential service to our community," the staff wrote to Mark Dobie, regional president for Adams Publishing Group.

"Many parts of Bozeman are now unrecognizable to long-time residents, but the Chronicle is one institution that has remained a constant — at the very least as tinder for your wood stoves," they added.

The guild requested on Tuesday morning that Adams Publishing Group voluntarily recognize the union by 10 a.m. Thursday. By the end of the day, Adams had already sent its response.

"Because it believes that employee sentiments and rights are best reflected and protected by having this determined in a secret ballot election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, the company declines to extend voluntary recognition," Adams lawyers wrote to the guild.

Upon receiving the letter, the Yellowstone News Guild filed its intent to organize with the NLRB. It will hold an organizing vote among the newsroom in the next two months. If more than 50% of the newsroom votes to organize — in this case, five of the nine staff members — the union becomes official.

"Adams has been pretty absent in our newsroom," Sukut said.

She's hopeful that by organizing, the newsroom will have much more influence with corporate owners and take some pressure off the shoulders of the newspaper's publisher and editors, who have done a lot to speak out on behalf of the Chronicle's staff, Sukut said.

Sukut, along with reporters Nora Shelly and Melissa Loveridge, made up the guild's organizing committee.

The Billings Gazette newsroom organized in 2020, forming the Montana News Guild. Sukut, the Gazette's general assignment reporter at the time, was a member of its organizing committee.

The Gazette's guild was formalized by a unanimous vote of newsroom staff in July 2020.

