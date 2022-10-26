Bozeman Health CEO John Hill steps down

Bozeman Health CEO John Hill is stepping down from his position, effective at the end of the month. An interim CEO will take his place on Nov. 1, 2022.

"The board of directors and I have mutually agreed that I will end my tenure as CEO of Bozeman Health at the end of this month,” John Hill said in a press release. “I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team. They have my admiration and ongoing support as they navigate these unprecedented and complex challenges in the healthcare industry.”

Hill has been CEO at the hospital since August 2016.

Last week, the hospital’s board of directors accepted the resignation of board chair, Signe Farris, after physicians expressed no confidence in the board of directors via a survey, according to The Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Dr. Kathryn Bertany will serve as interim president and CEO. Bertany has 30 years of experience as a pediatrician and nearly 20 years of experience in health care leadership roles, according to the press release.

She received her undergraduate and doctorate degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She has served as Bozeman Health’s president of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center, which ended 2021 at a 48.7% profit loss in the patient service margin and a 47.8% loss in its total margin.

Bertany also served as the vice president of medical affairs at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon as well as an administrator and executive medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise.

Bozeman Health has suffered through a significant financial crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic made an existing health care workforce shortage much worse.

In August, Hill announced that 28 employees in leadership positions had been laid off and hiring efforts for another 25 open positions had stopped.

The hospital has relied heavily on traveling staff. Last December, 180 travelers were working at Bozeman Health, racking up a weekly bill of $1.2 million. Prior to the pandemic, the system spent less than $100,000 a month on traveling workers, according to previous reporting by Kaiser Health News.

By August 2022, the hospital was spending about $1.4 million a month on travelers. At the time, there were 487 vacancies for essential workers and the system’s labor costs were roughly $20 million a month, an increase of about 12% compared with this time last year.

In an email, Bozeman Health system director Lauren Brendel said that the hospital “is in solid financial footing”