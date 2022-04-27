Bozeman parolee admits to West End house fires and burglaries

A man admitted Tuesday to lighting two West End homes on fire after burglarizing them and threatening to shoot several people with an airsoft rifle, among other crimes.

Jackson Fraser Herring, 29, pleaded guilty to nine counts, seven felonies and two misdemeanors, in Yellowstone County District Court after reaching a plea agreement with county prosecutors. The charges against Herring included arson, burglary, assault with a weapon and criminal mischief, and followed an investigation into two structure fires in February 2021.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Broadwater Avenue on Feb. 26, 2021. The homeowner told police at the scene that he had kicked a man off his property earlier in the day after finding him asleep in his Jeep, court documents say. About two hours later, a second house fire was reported two blocks away on Fifth Street West. A resident told police that someone had stolen several items from inside the home.

While searching the area around Fourth and Fifth Street West, a Billings officer heard someone scream. The officer saw a woman coming out of her home on Custer Avenue with her hands up. The woman directed the officer to her backyard, where he found a man in a tan jacket later identified as Herring. He had what looked like an assault rifle shouldered and pointed at the officer.

The officer drew his firearm, but Herring eventually followed the officer’s order to put his gun on the ground. No shots were fired. The rifle was an air soft gun designed to resemble an AR-15. Herring said he wanted the officer to “blow a hole in [his] head,” according to court documents. He refused to tell police his name at the scene, and was carrying two lighters, two multi-tools and a black folding knife at the time of his arrest.

Police spoke with the woman who lived at the Custer Avenue residence, who said Herring pointed the rifle at her after she saw him in her backyard. Officers also spoke with a man who lived on the 500 block of Fourth Street West. He said man matching Herring’s description had walked into his home, pointed a rifle that looked like an AR-15 at him and left.

Police took Herring into custody, and Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged him with five counts, two for burglary and assault with a weapon, and obstructing an officer.

An investigation into the two house fires followed, a combined effort on the part of personnel with the Billings police and fire departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Starting with the fire on Broadwater Avenue, the ATF agent determined that Herring lit three fires inside the home: two inside the kitchen and laundry room in the basement and one inside the bedroom on the second floor. Herring placed combustible material on top of the dryer and lit them on fire, and stuck a nylon jacket and other materials on top of a gas stove and turned on all the burners, court documents say. He also set the bedding in a bedroom upstairs on fire. Doors to the house were apparently unlocked, and nobody was home when the fire was reported.

A Billings detective also found finger prints on the Jeep where the homeowner found Herring. Inside the Jeep, a BPD technician also identified Herrings’ finger prints on a bag of Cheetos, charging documents say.

Investigators concluded that the fire on Fifth Street West started from the laundry room and ruled that its cause as incendiary, intentionally lit. A woman lived at the property with her five sons, none of whom were home at the time of the fire. Emergency crew members rescued her two dogs.

After looking through the residence, the woman told investigators that someone had placed her vacuum cleaner on the rear door to her home. She said someone had left a can of interior primer and a bottle of olive oil on the kitchen table. Several items belonging to her and her family were missing, including jewelry and video game consoles.

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed Herring walking into and out of the residence on Fourth Street West carrying the air soft rifle, and walking toward the 500 block on Fifth Street West after crews responded to the fire on Broadwater Avenue.

Detention officers at Yellowstone County Detention Facility found 16 pieces of jewelry belonging to the mother who lived on Fifth Street West tucked into the multiple layers of clothes he was wearing. They also found a set of house keys and a bag of coins belonging to the Fourth Street West resident.

Herring told investigators that he left a grey duffle bag on the Fourth Street West property. Inside the bag, they found more of the woman’s jewelry, and other items stolen from her family.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Herring with additional counts of arson, assault on a peace officer and criminal mischief in June 2021. He pleaded guilty to all nine counts in court Tuesday before District Judge Jessica Fehr.

Prosecutors have recommended that Herring be sentenced to a combined 60 years in Montana State Prison, with 30 of those years suspended. His sentencing is scheduled to take place on a later day.

At the time of his arrest in February last year, Herring had previously been sentenced in Gallatin County for multiple theft charges. He was on probation for stealing from a Bozeman music shop, café and hardware store between June 2018 and March 2019, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced him to three years of probation in June 2019.

Billings fire marshals estimated the damage caused by the two fires in February 2021 to amount to $130,000. Herring remained in custody at YCDF as of Wednesday.

