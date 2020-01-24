The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Bozeman girl last seen on Jan. 20.
Gaberielle Harding, 16, was last seen in the area of West Babcock Street and North 24th Avenue in Bozeman, Montana on Jan. 20, according to a missing person's alert issued by the Bozeman Police Department on social media.
Harding is described to have blue or brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 143 pounds and is 5 feet and 7 inches tall. It is unknown what Harding was wearing and if she is on foot or in a vehicle, according to the alert.
Anyone with information on Harding's whereabouts is asked to call Bozeman Police Department Detective Scott McCormick at 406-582-2957. They may also call Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email at crimetips@bozeman.net.