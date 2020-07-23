Bozeman thunderstorm forces plane to land in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A storm front moving into the southeast part of the state caused a flight bound for Bozeman to land in Billings. The storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and high winds to Yellowstone County Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service forecast isolated thunderstorms into Friday afternoon.

When a United Airlines flight out of Denver reached Bozeman Thursday afternoon, it encountered a severe thunderstorm over the area. The plane circled Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport once before turning around to land at Billings Logan International Airport to refuel and wait out the storm.

“With today’s storms, we’re seeing that they’re pretty prolific in gusty winds and downpours,” said Dan Borsum, with the National Weather Service office in Billings.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm watch was in place for areas in Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Gallatin, Golden Valley, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Meagher, Park, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Teton counties until 9 p.m. Thursday.

In Billings, Borsum said winds up to 60 mph would accompany the isolated thunderstorms and showers, and the "most intense activity" would occur until 11 p.m. Thursday.