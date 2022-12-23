BPD arrest South Side homicide suspect

Billings police have arrested a suspect connected to the South Side homicide earlier this week.

Melvin Joseph Prettyontop, 24, was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a shooting on the 200 block of South 27th Street late Wednesday night, the Gazette previously reported. They found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Crews transported the man to a Billings hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from BPD posted to social media.

Prettyontop was identified as a suspect in the killing, and was arrested Thursday night, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said via social media. Wednesday’s shooting marks the 17th homicide investigation opened by BPD for 2022.

This article will be updated.