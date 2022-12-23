 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

BPD arrest South Side homicide suspect

  • 0

Billings police have arrested a suspect connected to the South Side homicide earlier this week.

Melvin Joseph Prettyontop, 24, was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a shooting on the 200 block of South 27th Street late Wednesday night, the Gazette previously reported. They found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Crews transported the man to a Billings hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from BPD posted to social media.

Prettyontop was identified as a suspect in the killing, and was arrested Thursday night, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said via social media. Wednesday’s shooting marks the 17th homicide investigation opened by BPD for 2022.

People are also reading…

This article will be updated. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientific accomplishments of 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News