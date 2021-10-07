 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BPD asking for help in identifying vehicle with possible connection to downtown shooting
editor's pick alert top story

BPD asking for help in identifying vehicle with possible connection to downtown shooting

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a possible suspect in a shooting at a downtown barber shop.

A white four-door passenger car was seen leaving the area of South 27th Street and First Avenue South on Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m., according to a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley, where several bullets went through the front window of House of Fadez.

The owner of the barber shop was cutting a 8-year-old boy's hair at the time of the shooting, but neither were injured.

Surveillance footage of the vehicle was recovered by police, who are asking anyone who recognizes the car or has information regarding the shooting to call dispatch at 406-657-8200. Anonymous tips can also be called in at Anonymous tips can be called into the Crime Stoppers program at 406-245-6660.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Billings teen found
Local News

Missing Billings teen found

A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News