BPD asking for help in identifying vehicle with possible connection to downtown shooting

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a possible suspect in a shooting at a downtown barber shop.

A white four-door passenger car was seen leaving the area of South 27th Street and First Avenue South on Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m., according to a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley, where several bullets went through the front window of House of Fadez.

The owner of the barber shop was cutting a 8-year-old boy's hair at the time of the shooting, but neither were injured.

Surveillance footage of the vehicle was recovered by police, who are asking anyone who recognizes the car or has information regarding the shooting to call dispatch at 406-657-8200. Anonymous tips can also be called in at Anonymous tips can be called into the Crime Stoppers program at 406-245-6660.

