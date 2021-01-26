BPD confirms death of man shot on Rims

The 19-year-old man shot last Friday on the Rims has died, according to the Billings Police Department.

BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote in a statement that the victim died Monday, and the case of his death is now classified as a homicide. Detectives with BPD will continue to investigate the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman identified the man as Kane James Streitz. Streitz died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Hoffman.

Authorities responded to the Rims overlook just west of Billings Logan International Airport on the afternoon of Jan. 21, where they found the man unconscious. Officers spoke with another 19-year-old at the scene, who was later released.