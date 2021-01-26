 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BPD confirms death of man shot on Rims
editor's pick alert top story

BPD confirms death of man shot on Rims

{{featured_button_text}}

The 19-year-old man shot last Friday on the Rims has died, according to the Billings Police Department. 

BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote in a statement that the victim died Monday, and the case of his death is now classified as a homicide. Detectives with BPD will continue to investigate the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman identified the man as Kane James Streitz. Streitz died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Hoffman. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities responded to the Rims overlook just west of Billings Logan International Airport on the afternoon of Jan. 21, where they found the man unconscious. Officers spoke with another 19-year-old at the scene, who was later released. 

Streitz was taken directly to the hospital, where Hoffman reported that he was declared brain dead Jan. 23. A GoFundMe page assisting Streitz's family in making funeral arrangements has raised over $6,000 since the shooting.   

0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News