BPD, Feds target identity theft and net 20 convictions, $200,000 in restitution

In October 2019, a check was made out to Shipton's Big R East in downtown Billings. The check belonged to a local woman, but the person signing it was Carl Mark Madden. Surveillance footage caught Madden forging the woman’s signature, and a federal judge eventually sentence Madden to five years and five months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Madden used stolen and fraudulent checks to make purchases at several other Billings businesses prior to his sentencing, and was also ordered to pay about $7,500 in restitution. He was one of 33 people indicted in federal court over the past 26 months as part of an initiative to combat identity theft in the Billings area.

“You would think that these aren’t violent crimes, the traditional violent crimes, but in my view they’re violent to the folks who are victimized,” said U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich, speaking at the federal courthouse in Billings on Thursday. He was joined by prosecutors and investigators who have spearheaded the initiative since September 2019. They included members of the Billings Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

“When somebody’s breaking in, taking intensely personal information, and then using that to fund their drug addiction, it is intensely personal to these folks,” Laslovich said.

The initiative began in September 2020 in response to an uptick in identity theft and property crimes like burglary and theft, Laslovich said. He, BPD Chief Rich St. John and other task force members linked the need for more federal prosecutions of identity theft to the endemic problem of methamphetamine addiction in Billings, and the more recent issue of fentanyl addiction.

The 33 indictments in U.S. District Court since the start of the initiative have included counts of fraud and aggravated identity theft, and led to 20 convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Six other defendants are scheduled to be sentenced, and seven are awaiting trial. Of those cases that have been sentenced, about $218,000 in restitution has been ordered to be repaid to victims.

The majority of those indicted as part of the initiative had histories of misdemeanor offences in Billings, Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich said. Addiction, he said, was ubiquitous in all 33 cases.

“A lot of these folks are addicts who are doing just about anything they can to procure money for their habits,” Rubich said. “Often times, that’s aggravated identity theft, because it’s easy to do and it’s historically not been punished. Then, they’re often the same people who are committing violent crimes.”

He said he and BPD Det. Mike Robinson have been very deliberate in the aggravated identity theft cases they have selected over the past two years, singling out those who are burdening the state system and placing them instead in the federal system. Per federal law, a conviction for aggravated identity theft comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.

Along with prison time, a federal sentence comes with supervision. Rubich said additional treatment resources are available with federal supervision, options to hopefully break the cycle of arrests.

“Even though it is aggravated identity theft, it really is going after the drug problem in the City of Billings, and the violent crime problem, just in an unorthodox way,” he said.

Det. Robinson said some cases he investigated involved monetary losses of more than $50,000, with dozens of victims per case.

The best response to identity theft, whether a stolen check book or a fraudulent purchase at a business, is to report it to police, Chief St. John said. It was wrong to underestimate the seriousness of identity theft, he said, and tied the crime to drug and human traffickers in the area vying for funds and anonymity. The 33 inducements send a message that those who commit identity theft and fraud will be investigated and aggressively prosecuted.

“And you will go away,” he said.

Last month, a Billings woman was ordered in Yellowstone County District Court to pay back more than $200,000 in embezzled funds following an internal audit and BPD investigation. Vicky Hendricks McHenry, 60, pocketed about $230,000 over a period of six years while working at a Billings glass manufacturer.