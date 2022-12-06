BPD investigating second homicide this week

A Billings man was found dead Tuesday evening, with police launching at least the second homicide investigation this week.

Officers found the man’s body at his home on the 400 block of Hillview Lane after his alleged killer admitted to the crime, Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said at the scene. That woman is currently in custody, Krivitz said, and there is no threat to the public.

Billings officers entered the home, located in a neighborhood near Optimist Park, after obtaining a search warrant Tuesday. A woman in custody on unrelated charges told law enforcement she killed the man, Krivitz said. That admission led to members of the Billings Police Department conducting a welfare check. First responders pronounced the man dead when they arrived. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.

“It does appear that the deceased has suffered blunt force trauma and stab wounds, but we can’t say that for certain at this time,” Krivitz said.

The investigation that led to the woman’s initial arrest involves multiple agencies, Krivitz said, including the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Highway Patrol. He could not identify the woman, or comment on where she is currently in custody. Because the victim’s family had yet to be notified, he also could not identify the victim.

On Monday, police found a 38-year-old man dead at the Briar Patch Apartments at 1141 28th Street West. BPD Lt. Matt Lennick announced via social media Tuesday the man's death was being treated as a homicide.